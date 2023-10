NYPD Orders Entire Force on Duty Ahead of Pro-Hamas Rallies

October 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The New York Police Department ordered its entire force on duty ahead of a call from a former leader of Hamas for rallies worldwide in support of the terrorist group. The post NYPD Orders Entire Force on Duty Ahead of Pro-Hamas Rallies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...