Powerball Winner Revealed To Be Hispanic California Resident Volodymyro Zelensko

October 12, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SACRAMENTO, CA — California lottery officials have provided details regarding the latest Powerball winner. A Hispanic and long-time California resident named Vladimiro Zelensko is reported to have won the whopping $1.7 billion Powerball lottery.



