President Biden’s Controversial Claim: Beheaded Children and the White House’s Retraction

October 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Biden initially claimed to have seen pictures of beheaded children after Hamas's attack on Israel. However, the White House later retracted the statement. This reversal came after Biden recounted his distressing experience of viewing mutilated images of children during a meeting with Jewish leaders at the White House.



Read More...