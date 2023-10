Schwarzenegger: Democrats ‘Want to F*** Up Every City in America’

October 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger blasted the Democratic Party on Thursday for “ruining the cities.” The Hollywood star made the revelation when asked what he thinks it means to […] The post Schwarzenegger: Democrats 'Want to F*** Up Every City in America' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...