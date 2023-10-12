The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘The Hand of God’: Israeli Village Near Gaza Somehow Emerged from Hamas Terror Rampage Completely Unscathed

October 12, 2023

One small Israeli kibbutz was left unscathed as waves of death-dealing Hamas terrorists flooded through southern Israel on Saturday. None of the 210 people living in Kibbutz Urim were killed […] The post 'The Hand of God': Israeli Village Near Gaza Somehow Emerged from Hamas Terror Rampage Completely Unscathed appeared first on The Western Journal.


