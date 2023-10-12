The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Dem Rep. Goldman Tries to Deflect Tlaib’s Anti-Israel Ploy with Disgusting Nazi Claim About GOP

October 12, 2023   |   Tags:

New York Rep. Dan Goldman tried to turn the tables Wednesday to accuse “conservatives in the South” of hoisting swastikas at rallies in an effort to avoid criticizing fellow Democratic […] The post Watch: Dem Rep. Goldman Tries to Deflect Tlaib's Anti-Israel Ploy with Disgusting Nazi Claim About GOP appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x