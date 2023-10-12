WATCH: Nevada Dem Chair Offers Moment of Silence for ‘Upheaval in the World,’ Fails To Mention Israel

October 12, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The chairwoman of the Nevada Democratic Party opened a legislative hearing with a moment of silence for the "actions over the weekend causing even more upheaval in the world that we all live in," a statement that failed to mention Israel. The post WATCH: Nevada Dem Chair Offers Moment of Silence for 'Upheaval in the World,' Fails To Mention Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...