WATCH: Nevada Dem Chair Offers Moment of Silence for ‘Upheaval in the World,’ Fails To Mention Israel

October 12, 2023

The chairwoman of the Nevada Democratic Party opened a legislative hearing with a moment of silence for the "actions over the weekend causing even more upheaval in the world that we all live in," a statement that failed to mention Israel. The post WATCH: Nevada Dem Chair Offers Moment of Silence for 'Upheaval in the World,' Fails To Mention Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


