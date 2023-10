Biden Just Made a Very Popular Move, And It’s All Thanks to Trump Admin

October 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden has stumbled onto a strategy that just might help him regain some of his lost popularity: Reinstitute former President Donald Trump’s policies. Biden’s popularity has been underwater […] The post Biden Just Made a Very Popular Move, And It's All Thanks to Trump Admin appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...