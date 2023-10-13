The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

CNN Reporter Learns Firsthand Why You Don’t Stand Too Close to an Israeli Tank Rolling to the Fight

October 13, 2023   |   Tags:

CNN’s Erin Burnett had a rough day Thursday while she was reporting from the ground as Israel’s military was moving toward invading the Gaza Strip. Burnett, one of the network’s […] The post CNN Reporter Learns Firsthand Why You Don't Stand Too Close to an Israeli Tank Rolling to the Fight appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x