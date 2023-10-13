Conflict Escalates: Israel Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza, Residents Urged to Defy

October 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The United Nations announced on Thursday that Israel has issued an order for the evacuation of northern Gaza, which is inhabited by approximately 1.1 million individuals. However, this command is considered impractical due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant organization Hamas. According to a report by CNN, Hamas has advised residents in northern Gaza to disregard the Israeli Defense Forces' directive and remain in their homes.



