Majority Leader Steve Scalise Withdraws from House Speaker Race: Unexpected Obstacle Emerges

October 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Steve Scalise, the Majority Leader, faced a setback in his bid to become House Speaker when around 20 conservative Republican members declined to endorse him. This unexpected turn of events led Scalise to withdraw from the race. Now, the Republican Party must devise a backup plan, known as Plan B. They may rally support for Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee Chairman, who is favored by the Republicans who didn't endorse Scalise.



Read More...