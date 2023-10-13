Poll From Earlier This Year Found More Democrats Sympathize With Palestinians Than With Israelis

A Gallup poll released in March of this year found that for the first time more Democrats in the U.S. sympathise with Palestinians than with Israelis, a stark finding in the midst of current events.

Gallup’s 2023 World Affairs Poll revealed that among Democrat voters 49% to just 38% said their sympathy lies more with the Palestinian side than with Israelis.

Democrats who said they are neutral also fell to 13%, a new low.

Gallup noted that “Democrats’ waning religiosity” could be one reason for the findings.

Overall, the poll found that 54% of Americans have more sympathy for Israelis, with 31% saying they sympathise more with Palestinians and 15% remaining neutral.

