State Dept Under Pressure To Turn Over Docs Related to Robert Malley Investigation
October 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
The State Department is under pressure to provide Congress with information on its investigation into U.S. Iran envoy Robert Malley, who was suspended from his post earlier this year amid an FBI investigation into allegations he mishandled classified information. The post State Dept Under Pressure To Turn Over Docs Related to Robert Malley Investigation appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
