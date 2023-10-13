The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Steve Scalise Drops Out: Minority of Republicans Take Down Own Party’s Nominee for Speaker

October 13, 2023   |   Tags:

Republican Steve Scalise's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives collapsed without a vote, as hard-right members of his party revolted, after cutting short the tenure of the last three holders of the position. The post Steve Scalise Drops Out: Minority of Republicans Take Down Own Party’s Nominee for Speaker appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


