Steve Scalise Drops Out: Minority of Republicans Take Down Own Party’s Nominee for Speaker

October 13, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Republican Steve Scalise's quest to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives collapsed without a vote, as hard-right members of his party revolted, after cutting short the tenure of the last three holders of the position.



