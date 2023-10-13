"The War Is Not Meant To Be Won..."

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous. Hierarchical society is only possible on the basis of poverty and ignorance. In principle the war effort is always planned to keep society on the brink of starvation.” – George Orwell, 1984

In case you haven’t noticed, your overlords want you to replace your virtue signaling “I Support Ukraine” message in your social media with their new “I Support Israel” messaging for their latest war.

Driving home from work two days ago, I look up at an electronic billboard and see an enormous PRAY FOR ISRAEL message on I-476. They don’t waste time on the propaganda front.

After wasting $160 billion on character actor Zelensky in their futile attempt to bleed out Russia and Putin, they are about to throw in the towel on that debacle and move on to their next debacle. Of course, they don’t consider it a debacle. Their arms dealers and their financiers on Wall Street have satiated their profit hunger at the pig trough of continuous war.

How convenient that just as the Ukraine war is about to be lost, the most militarized country on earth, with the most glorified surveillance state mechanism in history, was suddenly surprised by a bunch of 3rd world Muslims, using pickup trucks, hang gliders, and improvised missiles. It almost seems like this entire episode was a coordinated theatrical production, with innocent civilians used as the cannon fodder to generate outrage and hate. The innocent die, while the creators of chaos profit.

No one will win this Israel vs. Hamas war, because no one is meant win this war. Biden is already doling out the 1st $8 billion to Israel, on top of the billions we already dole out to Israel, which they use to bribe U.S. politicians to give them even more money, contracts and influence over our country. No one will win the Syrian war. No one won the Libya civil war. They won’t allow a true end to the Ukraine war. Iraq and Afghanistan are just on the back burner, until they need to ignite those powder kegs again.

War is a racket, always was a racket, and always will be a racket. The Deep State uses all their propaganda power, through control of the regime media, politicians on both sides of the aisle, social media conglomerates, and Wall Street to keep festering anger, discontent, outrage, and hate in order to keep the profits flowing into their coffers. The masses are manipulated into supporting the latest war through sophisticated techniques preying on their emotions and feelings, knowing they have been dumbed down by decades of government school indoctrination, disguised as education.

So here we are, with our overlords generating the newest war. Next up will be another false flag to ignite outrage against Iran. Our military industrial complex and their spokesperson Lindsay Graham, can’t wait for that one. Just because these lords of war are greedy psychopaths, doesn’t mean they are intelligent or capable of seeing what happens when they go too far. Once the missiles start flying across the Middle East, the world will be forced to take sides, and then all hell will break loose. If we allow these war pigs to initiate their agenda, Armageddon is a distinctly possible outcome.

“War is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength.”

– George Orwell, 1984