US Cities On High Alert Amid Hamas' 'Day of Rage' Threats

Local and federal law enforcement agencies across the US are increasing patrols after a former Hamas leader called on supporters to unleash chaos in what is being called a 'day of rage.'

In New York City, Morgan Stanley employees were allowed to remote work today as an "All Out For Palestine" rally in Times Square, near the bank's headquarters, presents security risks, according to Bloomberg.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. employees in NYC were told they could stay home today, while a Jewish school in Queens instructed parents it would close today due to security risks.

NBC News said the New York Police Department ordered all officers to be on patrol today while providing enhanced security at cultural sites and houses of worship. Additional officers will be deployed to protest areas.

"New York City will do whatever it takes to keep our people safe," New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) told reporters at a Thursday evening press conference.

Outside of Israel, NYC has the largest Jewish population, and already, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D) Democratic Socialists of America have held pro-Palestinian rallies in Times Square.

I really really hate political posting, but the absolute irony and hypocrisy of hard left Dem groups like NY DSA flashing swastikas today, after years of casually throwing out terms like racist and nazi at all critics, is too much not call out

AOC has made an effort, optically, of course, to denounce DSA's explosive anti-Israel rhetoric: "(The rally) did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas' horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation."

From coast to coast, police departments said they plan to increase patrols after Khaled Mashal, the former leader and founding member of Hamas, called on Muslims earlier this week to unleash a 'Day of Rage' on Friday.

Here's why state and federal officials are on guard today (a translation of the statement via the Middle East Media Research Institute):

"First: We declare next Friday, 'The Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood,' as a day of general mobilization in our Arab and Islamic world and among the free people of the world. It is a day to rally support, offer aid, and participate actively. It is a day to expose the crimes of the occupation, isolate it, and foil all its aggressive schemes. It is a day to demonstrate our love for Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. It is a day for sacrifice, heroism, and dedication, and to earn the honor of defending the first Qibla of Muslims, the third holiest mosque, and the ascension of the trusted Messenger. "Second: We call upon our rebellious youth throughout the West Bank, in its cities, villages, and uprising camps, in the streets and neighborhoods of Jerusalem, and at the squares of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, to rise up, join massive demonstrations, and shake the ground beneath the feet of the Zionist invaders and their settler gangs. Engage with their soldiers and cowardly army in every place, affirming the unity of destiny and the path towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa, liberating them from the defilement of the Zionist occupation. "Third: Our people within the occupied territories of 1948, people of honor and courage, who have borne much to preserve their Palestinian-Arab identity. This day is your day to mobilize, assemble, and stand united in guarding the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Preserve it, its Islamic heritage, its divine message, and prevent settler gangs from desecrating it. Thwart the fascist occupation's plans to divide it, Judaize it, and build their alleged temple. Unite with your people in Gaza and the West Bank. "Fourth: We call upon the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation and our Palestinian people in all places, including refugee camps and the diaspora, to march towards the borders of our beloved Palestine in massive gatherings. On this day, we declare our solidarity with Palestine, Jerusalem, and Al-Aqsa. For those geographically distant, let them gather at the nearest point leading to Jerusalem. "Fifth: We call upon the free people of the world to mobilize in solidarity with our Palestinian people and in support of their just cause and legitimate rights to freedom, independence, return, and self-determination.

Axios said police in Washington, DC, have ramped up security at the US Capitol complex, public areas, places of worship, and some schools.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called on the House to adjourn on Friday due to a "global day of jihad by Hamas" that creates "heightened security around the Capitol, and a dozen protests planned in DC."

I've heard certain key people have fundraisers this weekend and we are going to ultimately get sent home.



If this is the case either vote today or send us home already.



Don't wait until tomorrow's global jihad day w/ a dozen pro-Palestinian protests.



Leadership has security,…

On the West Coast, all officers of the Los Angeles Police Department have been told to report in uniform this morning. City officials told NBC News they have enough personnel to provide security at protests.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Defamation League has looked the other way this week while the Chicago chapter of the Black Lives Matter organization, members of the Democratic Socialists of America, and a number of radical progressive groups at Ivy League universities, such as Harvard, have incited outrage for appearing to publicly support Hamas militants.

Even progressive media outlets can't ignore this any longer...

This is from the newspaper Daily Beast:

"The Chicago chapter of the Black Lives Matter organization has apologized for social media posts on Tuesday that incited outrage for appearing to publicly support Hamas militants."

And USA Today:

"It's hard to wrap your mind around: The social justice warriors on college campuses around America have come out in support of terrorists who last weekend raped and murdered and beheaded innocent people (including children, women and the elderly) in Israel."

Making matters worse, new internal US Customs and Border Protection data leaked to Fox News shows thousands of illegals from the Middle East have crossed into the US thanks to President Biden's disastrous open southern border policies. There's no telling how many of these illegals could be radicalized.

Because of this, at least one conservative lawmaker has informed Americans: "Must remain vigilant and prepared to defend ourselves and our families since Joe Biden has opened our southern border and we have no idea who has crossed into our country. The Second Amendment is the great safeguard of liberty & security. Never give up your 2A rights."

Americans must remain vigilant and prepared to defend ourselves and our families since Joe Biden has opened our southern border and we have no idea who has crossed into our country.



The Second Amendment is the great safeguard of liberty & security. Never give up your 2A rights. pic.twitter.com/xzjnkfTMrx — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) October 10, 2023

What's next?

🇫🇷 Several demonstrations in support of #Palestine were held in the streets of Paris on Thursday, despite being banned by Interior Minister Gérald #Darmanin.

🇵🇸 Palestinian organisations have condemned the ban.



🇵🇸 Palestinian organisations have condemned the ban. pic.twitter.com/ABm5HIMuGU — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) October 13, 2023

BREAKING:



Man yells "Allahu Ahkbar" before stabbing a teacher to death and wounding another 2 in a high school school in French city of Arras.

Hamas has declared Friday to be a Global Day of Rage



Hamas has declared Friday to be a Global Day of Rage pic.twitter.com/i1OjMXSO7n — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 13, 2023

Demonstrators gather in the Iraqi capital Baghdad to protest Israel's bombardment of targets in Gaza, after Hamas's call for a "Day of Rage" across the Islamic world

Live updates: https://t.co/DKC1EcaGyx



Live updates: https://t.co/DKC1EcaGyx pic.twitter.com/5nG4JflnPv — Bloomberg (@business) October 13, 2023

BREAKING:



Israeli diplomat seriously wounded after being stabbed on the street in Beijing.



Hamas called for Friday to be a "Day of Global Rage" pic.twitter.com/22RTSDyMEe — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) October 13, 2023

