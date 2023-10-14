The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Expert Says Congressional Republicans’ Plan To Curb CISA’s Criminal Censorship Practices Is Ineffective And ‘Sloppy’

CISAAn appropriations bill passed by the House and awaiting approval in the Senate will supposedly inhibit the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from engaging in censorship, but a homeland security expert is not convinced. CISA, a component of the Department of Homeland Security, is described as the “nerve center” of federal government censorship. It is responsible for […]


