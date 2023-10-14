Florida Senator Marco Rubio Calls For GENOCIDE: “They Have To Be Eradicated”

October 14, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Propagandist and infamous political war hawk Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida has a plan for dealing with Hamas following the weekend “surprise” attack on Israel: Genocide. During an interview with CNN‘s Jake Tapper, Rubio said the only solution is mass eradication of people living in Gaza. Tapper asked Rubio if there is any way to stop Hamas …



