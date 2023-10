Iranian-Backed Terrorists Claim Responsibility for Israel Attacks

October 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Skirmishes flared along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon on Friday and Saturday as the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for some attacks. The Israel Defense Forces said that in […] The post Iranian-Backed Terrorists Claim Responsibility for Israel Attacks appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...