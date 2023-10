Nikki Haley Calls for No Restraint by Israel Against Hamas

October 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley called for the total annihilation of Hamas and advised Israel to employ no restraint in their response to the terrorists in Gaza. Haley appeared on […] The post Nikki Haley Calls for No Restraint by Israel Against Hamas appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...