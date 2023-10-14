Printing a Tab to PDF Exactly As It Appears

October 14, 2023

I often need to print an entire tab to a PDF (though I'm fine printing to a JPG or some such file instead) exactly as it appears. Ctrl-P will often print it with a very different appearance; PrintScreen will save the current screen contents to the clipboard, but I'd have to repeat that several time when a tab contains multiple screens' worth. I tried Ctrl-Shift-PrintScreen, which I've seen recommended for this, but it just printed the current screen, rather than the whole tab.

Any suggestions? Thanks!

