PROPAGANDA BLITZ: HOW MAINSTREAM MEDIA IS PUSHING FAKE PALESTINE STORIES

October 14, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

After Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, IDF forces responded with airstrikes, leveling Gazan buildings. The violence so far has claimed the lives of more than 2,500 people. Western media, however, show far more interest and have much greater sympathy with Israeli dead than Palestinian ones and have played their usual role as unofficial …



Read More...