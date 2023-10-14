The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Reuters Fact Check Suggests Israelis Unharmed at Music Festival. They’re Meta’s Major Fact-Checking Partner.

October 14, 2023   |   Tags:

A Reuters fact check of an online video suggests Israeli concertgoers were unharmed by Hamas's terrorist attack—and is prompting Hamas sympathizers to argue that the attack didn't happen at all. The post Reuters Fact Check Suggests Israelis Unharmed at Music Festival. They're Meta's Major Fact-Checking Partner. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x