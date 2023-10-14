‘Structural Apartheid’: Hundreds of University of Michigan Faculty Members Blame Hamas Terror Attacks on Israel

October 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hundreds of faculty members at the University of Michigan signed a statement that blames Hamas's slaughtering of innocent Israeli citizens on the Jewish state and its "structural apartheid." The post 'Structural Apartheid': Hundreds of University of Michigan Faculty Members Blame Hamas Terror Attacks on Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...