The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Structural Apartheid’: Hundreds of University of Michigan Faculty Members Blame Hamas Terror Attacks on Israel

October 14, 2023   |   Tags:

Hundreds of faculty members at the University of Michigan signed a statement that blames Hamas's slaughtering of innocent Israeli citizens on the Jewish state and its "structural apartheid." The post 'Structural Apartheid': Hundreds of University of Michigan Faculty Members Blame Hamas Terror Attacks on Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x