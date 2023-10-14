The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Trudeau PUNISHES Canadian Detective For Investigating Link Between mRNA COVID “Vaccines” & Infant Deaths

October 14, 2023   |   Tags:
Justin Castro Trudeau demonstrates, once again, that he is an enemy of the People of Canada.  The prime minster of Canada has now gone after a detective for simply investigating the link between the COVID shots and infant deaths. Ethan Huff reports: In a story that few know about due to heavy censorship in the …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x