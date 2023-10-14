What I Learned at the ‘Stop Trump Summit’

October 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

NEW YORK—It's a god-awful small affair. Several dozen senior citizens and middle-aged weirdos are slouched in the Great Hall at Cooper Union, the historic lower-Manhattan venue where some of America's finest statesmen have spoken. (Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Henry Kissinger, among others.) The post What I Learned at the 'Stop Trump Summit' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...