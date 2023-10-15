COVID-19 Vaccines 'May Trigger' Rheumatic Inflammatory Diseases: Study

Authored by Marina Zhang via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A new review suggests that COVID vaccines "may trigger" rheumatic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, including arthritis, vasculitis, lupus, and adult-onset Still's disease.

A health worker uses a needle and a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to prepare a dose at a vaccination health centre in a file photo. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

On average, patients developed rheumatic diseases 11 days after vaccine administration, according to the study. Seventy-five (over 27 percent) of these patients experienced total disease remission, and about 50 percent improved following treatment. Eight were admitted to intensive care, and two died from their symptoms.

"The short time span between COVID-19 vaccine administration and the onset of R-IMIDs suggests the potential possibility of a cause-and-effect relationship," the authors wrote.

Rheumatic immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (R-IMIDs) involve inflammation that manifests in the joints, tendons, muscles, and bones due to an unknown cause.

The study, led by researchers from the National Health Service in the United Kingdom, examined 271 participants from 190 case studies published worldwide.

Over 80 percent of the patients developed symptoms after their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and most were treated and improved with corticosteroids.

Almost 57 percent of the injured patients received the Pfizer vaccine, nearly a quarter received the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 12 percent of the rheumatic diseases manifested after the administration of the Moderna vaccine. Reported Diseases Rheumatic diseases may be less common than myocarditis, a known adverse event of COVID vaccination. A search on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) found that over 3,000 cases of myocarditis have been reported after the COVID-19 vaccine, with over 2,300 cases of arthritis, over 370 cases of systemic lupus erythematosus, the most common type of lupus, and 280 cases of vasculitis. The following are rheumatic diseases that were included in this first-ever systematic review of new-onset R-MIDs after COVID vaccination. Inflammation of Blood Vessels Vasculitis was the most common rheumatic disease in the review, with 86 adverse events recorded. The more common vasculitis diseases affect the smaller blood vessels, causing red spots and lumps on the skin and possible organ damage. Medium and larger blood vessels can also be affected, causing tissue, muscle, and kidney damage.

One patient with inflammation in the larger blood vessels presented with fluid buildup in her lungs. Another developed inflammation in the arteries in his head and lost vision in his left eye due to reduced blood flow to his optical nerves. Connective Tissue Diseases Sixty-six cases of diseases affected the connective tissues. Diseases that fall under this category include lupus, an autoimmune disease affecting the skin, joints, and internal organs, and myositis and dermatomyositis, which manifest as muscle and tissue inflammation.