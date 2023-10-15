Putting the Shine on Biden

October 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In popular esteem, the politician today ranks somewhere between the telemarketer and the journalist. With a long and dishonorable record of dishonesty and chicanery he was never much admired for sure. But in the last decade or so, as the burden of America’s multiplying political and social pathologies have been laid at Washington’s door, his standing has plumbed new depths. The post Putting the Shine on Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...