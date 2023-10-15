The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Starbucks Threatens Barista Union with Legal Action Over Pro-Hamas Tweets 

October 15, 2023   |   Tags:

Starbucks has threatened a union representing thousands of its employees with legal action after it espoused support for Hamas terrorists on social media, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Last week, the Free Beacon reported that Starbucks Workers United expressed "Solidarity with Palestine!" in deleted social media posts. The union’s chapters […] The post Starbucks Threatens Barista Union with Legal Action Over Pro-Hamas Tweets  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


