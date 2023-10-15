Starbucks Threatens Barista Union with Legal Action Over Pro-Hamas Tweets

October 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Starbucks has threatened a union representing thousands of its employees with legal action after it espoused support for Hamas terrorists on social media, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. Last week, the Free Beacon reported that Starbucks Workers United expressed "Solidarity with Palestine!" in deleted social media posts. The union’s chapters […] The post Starbucks Threatens Barista Union with Legal Action Over Pro-Hamas Tweets appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...