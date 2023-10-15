The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Tensions Mount As London Streets Flooded With Pro-Palestinian Protesters

In a display that simultaneously shows the unfortunate consequences of the UK's longstanding open immigration policies as well as the ideologically bizarre alliance between leftist activists and Islamic groups, an estimated tens-of-thousands of protesters marched this week in support of the recent attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, while making demands for a "free Palestinian state."

A large contingent of protesters were made up of Antifa activists, who told their member to "mask up" to avoid identification.  

Reports of pro-Palestinians swarming and in some cases attacking counter-protesters are increasing.  UK police seem to be ill equipped to deal with crowds should they turn violent, with many not even wearing helmets to prevent head injury.   

The situation throughout Europe and the UK is growing increasingly chaotic; tens of millions of Muslim migrants and non-citizens currently reside in the region

