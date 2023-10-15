Watch: Tensions Mount As London Streets Flooded With Pro-Palestinian Protesters

In a display that simultaneously shows the unfortunate consequences of the UK's longstanding open immigration policies as well as the ideologically bizarre alliance between leftist activists and Islamic groups, an estimated tens-of-thousands of protesters marched this week in support of the recent attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians, while making demands for a "free Palestinian state."

NEW: Thousands of pro-Palestine / anti-Israel protesters gather in London just one week after Hamas butchered innocent men, women and children.



Police are threatening to arrest anyone who shows support for Hamas.



Protests are beginning to turn violent in London as the police… pic.twitter.com/hXFtW1molV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 14, 2023

A large contingent of protesters were made up of Antifa activists, who told their member to "mask up" to avoid identification.

Antifa members were part of the London Palestine protest on Oct. 14. They stood out for being white people who covered their faces and stuck together. They claim they are against all gods and nations but they ally themselves with Islamists & militant Palestinian nationalists. pic.twitter.com/Do8s0rgeh6 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 15, 2023

Reports of pro-Palestinians swarming and in some cases attacking counter-protesters are increasing. UK police seem to be ill equipped to deal with crowds should they turn violent, with many not even wearing helmets to prevent head injury.

Breaking: A riot nearly broke out when attendees of the London Palestine protest swarmed a dissident Iranian display near Whitehall that showed support for Israel, the UK and Ukraine. They tried tearing down the Israeli flag.



Protesters called the liberal dissident Iranians… pic.twitter.com/dp4xW5QEKa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2023

The situation throughout Europe and the UK is growing increasingly chaotic; tens of millions of Muslim migrants and non-citizens currently reside in the region