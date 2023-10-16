67 Northwestern University Law Faculty on Hamas Massacre

It's hard to get law professors, who tend to be prima donnas, to sign on to anything, so kudos to to the organizers of this letter.

One of the faculty signators, Prof. Kate Litvak, submitted the letter to the Northwestern University student newspaper, which declined to publish it. Instead, it chose to publish a letter by nine arts and science professors who described themselves as "scholars of the Middle East and North Africa." The letter, which you can google but I won't link to, includes: "To condemn Hamas's attack while ignoring this broader context is to fail to understand how we got where we are today. Decontextualized declarations dismiss Palestinians' struggle for rights and self-determination. They neglect the root causes of today's violence." I guess the good news is that the authors couldn't find many any actual experts on MENA to sign. For example, of the the nine, two are art professors, and one is an English professor.

Anyway I was thinking of reprinting the Northwestern letter here, but the editorial decision of the school newspaper made the decision easy. Streisand effect it! (Note: I've heard that some faculty declined to sign because they thought the letter was insufficiently strongly pro-Israel and anti-Hamas.)

TO: Northwestern Pritzker Law School Community

FROM: Concerned Faculty

RE: Terrorism in Israel

On Saturday, October 7, Hamas terrorists perpetrated the greatest mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust. The massacre took the lives of over 1300 peaceful civilians of many nationalities, including at least 20 Americans. Many children were among the dead. Adjusted for population that would be about 45,000 deaths in the U.S., or fifteen 9/11 attacks in a single day.

Celebrants at a music festival were gunned down without mercy. Homes were invaded by gunmen, who used explosives to ensure there would be no survivors. There was no military purpose to the attack, only the goal of murdering as many Israeli civilians as possible. The terrorists posted videos of their barbarous acts. Over 100 hostages were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza, evidently including two women from Evanston.

These events have affected many students and faculty, of all faiths and backgrounds, in the Northwestern Pritzker community. In Israel, 18 students from our partner Tel Aviv University are among the murdered.

As faculty members dedicated to the rule of law, we choose to make clear that we unequivocally condemn Hamas's wanton acts of terrorism, which have made the establishment of a just peace, recognizing the human rights of every community, all the more difficult to achieve.

Some have claimed that the Hamas atrocities must be blamed on Israel. What Hamas perpetrated was unspeakably evil. It is dehumanizing to blame the murders on the victims. We absolutely reject such acceptance, and near-endorsement, of terrorism.

Signed,

Ronald J. Allen, John Henry Wigmore Professor of Law

Karen Alter, Professor of Political Science and Law, Norman Dwight Harris Professor of International Relations

Herbert N. Beller, Professor of Practice Emeritus

Maurine J Berens, Clinical Associate Professor

Bernard Black, Chabraja Professor, Northwestern University, Pritzker Law School and Kellogg School of Management

Sarah Megan Brown, Clinical Assistant Professor of Law

Robert Burns, William W. Gurley Memorial Professor of Law Emeritus

Steven Gow Calabresi, Clayton J. & Henry R. Barber Professor of Law

Lynn Cohn, Clinical Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Center on Negotiation, Mediation, and Restorative Justice

Charlotte Crane, Professor of Law Emerita

Jason C DeSanto, Senior Lecturer

Shari Seidman Diamond, Howard J. Trienens Professor of Law and Professor of Psychology

Stephanie Holmes Didwania, Associate Professor of Law

John S. Elson, Professor of Law Emeritus

Thomas L. Eovaldi, Professor of Law Emeritus

Michelle Falkoff, Clinical Professor of Law and Director, Communication and Legal Reasoning

Clinton William Francis, Professor of Law

Alexandra M. Franco, Lecturer, Master of Science in Law Program

Carolyn E. Frazier, Clinical Professor of Law

Ibrahim Gassama, Visiting Professor

Tom Gaylord, Associate Law Librarian for Scholarly Communications

Thomas Geraghty, Professor of Law Emeritus

Meredith Geller, Director of the Writing Lab and Clinical Professor of Law

Ari Glogower, Professor of Law

Adam Hoeflich, Professor of Practice

Rebekah Holman, Clinical Assistant Professor of Law

Allan Horwich Professor of Practice Emeritus

Elizabeth L. Inglehart, Clinical Associate Professor of Law

Michael S. Kang, Class of 1940 Professor of Law

Martha Kanter, Clinical Assistant Professor of Law

Andrew Koppelman, John Paul Stevens Professor of Law and Professor (by courtesy) of Political Science

Kate Litvak, Professor of Law

Monica Llorente, Senior Lecturer

James Lupo, Professor of Practice

Steven Lubet, Williams Memorial Professor of Law Emeritus

Thomas Lys, Professor of Law (by curtesy), emeritus

John O McGinnis, George C. Dix Professor in Constitutional Law

Ajay K. Mehrotra, William G. and Virginia K. Karnes Research Professor of Law

Marjorie B. Moss, Director, Social Work Advocacy Program Bluhm Legal Clinic

Wendy Muchman, Professor of Practice

Ellen Mulaney, Senior Lecturer Emerita

John M. O'Hare, Lecturer

Leslie A Oster, Clinical Associate Professor

Laura Pedraza-Fariña, Professor of Law

Philip F Postlewaite, Harry R. Horrow Professor of Law

Stephen B. Presser, Raoul Berger Professor of Legal History Emeritus

Laura Rankin, Clinical Assistant Professor of Law

Martin H Redish, Louis and Harriet Ancel Professor of Law and Public Policy

Leonard Riskin, Visiting Professor of Law

Daniel B. Rodriguez, Harold Washington Professor of Law and Dean Emeritus

Judith A. Rosenbaum, Clinical Professor of Law

Leonard Rubinowitz, Professor of Law

Stephen Sawyer, Clinical Associate Professor Emeritus

Max Schanzenbach, Seigle Family Professor of Law

David L. Schwartz, Frederic P. Vose Professor of Law

Seema K. Shah, Founder's Board Professor of Medical Ethics, Lurie Children's Hospital, Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, by courtesy

Helene S. Shapo, Professor of Law Emeritus

Brian Silbernagel, Clinical Associate Professor of Law

Matthew L. Spitzer, Howard and Elizabeth Chapman Professor of Law, Emeritus

Sam Tenenbaum, Clinical Professor of Law

John B. Thornton, Clinical Associate Professor of Law

Amy Tomaszewski, Faculty Services and Digital Strategies Librarian

Deborah Tuerkheimer, Class of 1967 James B. Haddad Professor

Jessie Wang-Grimm, Clinical Assistant Professor of Law

Robert A. Weinstock, Director, Environmental Advocacy Center & Clinical Associate Professor of Law

Barry Scott Wimpfheimer, Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Law

Kimberly Yuracko, Judd and Mary Morris Leighton Professor of Law

