Hamas Spokesperson Defiant: Ready to Face Potential Israeli Ground Invasion of Gaza Strip

Amidst the potential Israeli invasion of Gaza Strip, Hamas's military wing spokesperson, Abu Obeideh, remains confident and prepared to confront the threat. In a recent announcement, Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades revealed they had taken 200 hostages, with other resistance factions holding around 50 more individuals in different locations.


