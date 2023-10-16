Harvard Grad Union Considers Emergency University Funds for ‘Doxxed’ Students Who Blamed Israel for Hamas Terror

October 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Harvard's graduate student union is considering a plan to make emergency relief funds available to students who were "doxxed" after signing a statement blaming Israel for Hamas's terrorist attacks, according to a resolution obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Harvard Grad Union Considers Emergency University Funds for 'Doxxed' Students Who Blamed Israel for Hamas Terror appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...