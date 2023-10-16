Is It Just A Coincidence That We Witnessed A “Ring Of Fire Eclipse” Just As The Great Middle East War Begins?

We sure have been experiencing a lot of “coincidences” lately, haven’t we? On Friday, Israeli forces conducted their first localized raids inside Gaza. Then on Saturday, the path of a spectacular “ring of fire” solar eclipse marched across the continental United States. Is it just a coincidence that this eclipse has happened just as the …



Read More...