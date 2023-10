Judge Bars Trump From Attacking Prosecutors, Witnesses

October 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A federal judge on Monday barred Donald Trump from targeting U.S. prosecutors, court staff, and potential witnesses involved in a criminal case accusing him of him trying to overturn his 2020 election loss. The post Judge Bars Trump From Attacking Prosecutors, Witnesses appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...