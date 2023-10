Minnesota AG Keith Ellison’s Chief of Staff Promotes Pro-Hamas Rally

October 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Democratic Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison's chief of staff on Sunday promoted a pro-Hamas rally in Minneapolis, where demonstrators called for Israel's eradication and told Israeli "settlers" to "fuck off." The post Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's Chief of Staff Promotes Pro-Hamas Rally appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



