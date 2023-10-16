On The Second Anniversary Of Teen Targeted For Murder By Hospital – Justice Waits In The Wings (Video)

Scott Schara lost his 19-year-old Down Syndrome daughter two years ago today as Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital targeted her for murder. He joins me with an update on what is taking place as they prepare for a trial against the hospital that could start all the dominoes falling due to the CONvid-1984. Visit Our Amazing …



Read More...