“The hit dog barks”

This is an old Texian saying: when you are throwing rocks at a pack of dogs, it is the dog that is hit that barks the loudest – and maybe the only one to howl.

It applies very much in politics.

Consider a recent series of events in New Jersey. An honest (at least in this matter) but perhaps less than tactful State senator – 3 years ago! – was blunt about the always popular issue of “women’s choice.” As recently reported, this guy Durr wrote “A woman does have a choice! Keep her legs closed,” in a 2020 Facebook post. He opposes abortion – killing babies before (or while) they are born.

Of course, the pro-abortion forces howled loudly then. And now, with more elections looming, they are howling again. That is to be expected.

But the real point is that Republicans in New Jersey are also barking about it. As the story above reports: “Republicans in New Jersey are crying foul, claiming that this is oh, so unfair. State Sen. Vince Polistina, who’s named in the Democratic ads, called them ‘political hack jobs’ and claimed they’re ‘lying to voters.’ Another group of Republicans issued a joint statement saying that Durr’s statements were ‘offensive and unacceptable’ and ‘don’t represent us or what we believe in any way.'”

Which seems to us at TPOL to be a typical political lie – expected from both old parties. Pew Research tells us that the Republican platform states that “the unborn child has a fundamental right to life which cannot be infringed,” and other sources tell us that supposedly most Republicans in New Jersey, even former governor Christie, are “staunchly pro-life.”

But morals and principles virtually always take a distant second place to votes and the lust for power which is the true parasite in the bodies of politicians – male and female.

Durr was blunt, and even crude, in his posting. And he failed to point out the other side of the coin, equally blunt and crude. “A man also has a choice. He can keep his pants zipped up.”

While tactless, what Durr said and should have said is in essence what virtually all Western and Middle-Eastern religions have taught for thousands of years: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Most Republicans – including most in higher office – are hypocrites and more concerned about power and wealth (and getting reelected) than they are about “preserving freedom” or principles or really representing their constituents. In this, they are no different than their Democratic counterparts. The entire system of government and politics is not oriented towards real democratic – or even republican ideals. People are tools, a means to an end, and are pretty much disposable in the eyes of the thugs who run government. Benefits to people are a very, very low priority objective, of concern only when the benefits ensure greater power, greater wealth, and more time to gain them.

Until people learn this, internalize it, and are able to buy into the need to end this incredible situation, which historically has slid (sooner or later) into the basest tyranny. Which is why education is critical.



