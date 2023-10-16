The White House Says It Does ‘Extensive’ Work To Avoid Funding Terror Supporters. State Department Grants Say Otherwise.

October 16, 2023

The Biden State Department claims it conducts "extensive" due diligence to ensure recipients of taxpayer-funded grants do not support terrorism. But it recently gave $160,000 to a Palestinian university known as a hotbed of Hamas activity that praised Hamas terrorists as "martyrs" following their attack on Israel. The post The White House Says It Does 'Extensive' Work To Avoid Funding Terror Supporters. State Department Grants Say Otherwise. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



