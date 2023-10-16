The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Top-Flight Law Firm Sidley Austin Hires Hamas Sympathizer From Harvard Law School. It’s Not the Only One.

October 16, 2023   |   Tags:

One of America's top law firms has hired an executive member of a Harvard Law student group that signed on to a statement blaming Hamas’s gruesome weekend terrorist attacks on Israel and its "apartheid regime." The post Top-Flight Law Firm Sidley Austin Hires Hamas Sympathizer From Harvard Law School. It’s Not the Only One. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x