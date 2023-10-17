Americans, This Timeline Of The Venezuelan Economic Collapse May Look Familiar To You
October 17, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYDuring my interview with Leah Southwell, regarding the socialist revolution that she witnessed in Chile, she mentioned that many Venezuelans were in Chile and saw the same things occurring in their country that were occurring then in Chile. Southwell then informed me that once she came back to the States, she saw the same things …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments