Biden Health Department Forces All Employees To Use ‘Preferred Pronouns’

The Department of Health and Human Services, headed up by Joe Biden’s transgender ‘Admiral’ Rachel Levine, has enforced a mandate that all employees must use ‘preferred pronouns’ and acknowledge the gender identity of their colleagues.

An internal HHS email outlining the new “streamlined” policy was obtained and made public by the Heritage Foundation’s Roger Severino.

Titled “HHS Gender Non-Discrimination and Inclusion Policy,” the email begins “Happy National Coming Out Day!” (yet another LGBTQ+ ‘holiday’).

It then notes “When individuals bring their whole selves to work, all of us at HHS thrive. We want to ensure that HHS continues [to be a] welcoming, supportive environment where all employees feel safe and seen, including transgender and non-binary employees.”

It continues, “Today, we are proud to announce a new HHS Gender Identity Non-Discrimination and Inclusion Guidance that outlines employees rights and protections related to gender identity.”

“This policy outlines the protections in place [when] employees undergo workplace changes, such as legal name changes, and provides workplace procedures safeguard[ing] gender all employees’ gender expressions,” it further notes.

The email introduces the pronoun mandate, noting that “all employees should be addressed by the names and pronouns they use to describe themselves, clarifying that employees can wear clothing and [use] restrooms in accordance with their gender identity.”

Here’s the HHS Pronoun Mandate more clearly. This admin really is requiring pure ideological conformity. Let’s see how tolerant this admin will be of those who will seek an opt-out out of faith or compelled speech concerns. pic.twitter.com/yhlTZIkBxc — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) October 11, 2023

The email was accompanied by a video from Levine, also featuring Andrea Palm, Deputy Secretary at HHS, in which both explain why the policy is to be enforced:

Levine states that “The Gender Identity Non-Discrimination and Inclusion Guidance is very important, and all supervisors and managers are responsible for helping to ensure it is fully implemented across all opdivs and staffdivs.”

In other words, higher ups must enforce it.

Watch:

Earlier this year, Biden’s State Department attempted a similar policy enforcement, and then backtracked saying it was a mistake:

