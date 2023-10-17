The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

France’s Macron Says Rising Islamist Terrorism Threatens All of Europe

October 17, 2023

Europe is seeing a rise of "Islamist terrorism" and all states are threatened, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday during a visit to Albania, after Islamist killings of a teacher in France and two Swedish football fans in Belgium. The post France’s Macron Says Rising Islamist Terrorism Threatens All of Europe appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


