France’s Macron Says Rising Islamist Terrorism Threatens All of Europe

October 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Europe is seeing a rise of "Islamist terrorism" and all states are threatened, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday during a visit to Albania, after Islamist killings of a teacher in France and two Swedish football fans in Belgium.



