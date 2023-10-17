. . . Geopolitical Tensions and the Rise of a Faith-Driven Gold Company

Note: The information provided by The Liberty Daily or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Liberty Daily benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

“Will my retirement be decimated as the world goes crazy?” a reader asked in an email sent just over a week following the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. “And is it any better to have it in PMs [precious metals] or is the bank safer?”

These were the types of questions I never used to receive when I first started talking about self-directed IRAs backed by physical precious metals in 2021. That was the year I reversed my long-term stance of promoting the stock markets, real estate, and cryptocurrencies for wealth protection. It was the year when the strong U.S. economy started losing prospects of rebounding from Covid-19. Notably, it was the year that Joe Biden took office.

But perhaps even more troubling for those of us in personal finance than even the Democrat takeover of the federal government was the incessant progress of geopolitical turmoil. The rise of ESG funds was bad. The threat of Central Bank Digital Currencies was worse. Then, the war in Ukraine started, followed by the ascension of BRICS and increasing de-dollarization sentiment.

But even with all of these things happening, rarely did I receive questions of concern over the Biblical end times. Once Hamas committed terrorist atrocities in Israel followed by the barrage of counterattacks by Israel, my inbox blew up with questions about whether precious metals really could be a safe haven against the tumult.

Genesis Gold Group is that rare precious metals company that keeps its finger on the pulse of all geopolitical events. It isn’t just economic ups and downs that draw their attention. As a Christian company, they are acutely aware of more than just the dollars and cents. They know that their customers are tuning into what’s happening in the world and reacting accordingly.

Unlike other precious metals companies, Genesis Gold Group doesn’t shy away from faith, politics, or culture. They know they can’t help Americans be good stewards of their finances if the company is not versed in Biblical stewardship while the world seems to be falling apart.

“We’ve been glued to the news watching how various nations and institutions react to the Israel-Hamas war,” said Jonathan Rose, co-founder of Genesis Gold Group. “It’s not just important to us as humans, but we also know that these events impact which precious metals we recommend for our customers.”

Getting the proper mix of physical precious metals to back a self-directed IRA is far more important than other gold companies acknowledge. Genesis Gold Group wants the mix they recommend at any given moment to be what’s best for their customers in the long-term, especially with so many risks happening across the globe. Any one of them could impact prices, so maximizing the potential for appreciation is their specialty.

But it isn’t just the risk of fiscal turmoil that keeps people asking more questions lately. As the email above noted, there’s a concern about whether money is safer as precious metals in a depository or as fiat currency in the bank.

“Unlike fiat currencies throughout history, gold and silver have always maintained a degree of value above zero,” Rose said. “The same can’t be said about money in the bank, under a mattress, or invested into other assets like crypto or stocks.”

This understanding of what’s really happening in the world has helped Genesis Gold Group become one of the fastest-growing companies in the industry. It also helps that they’ve maintained a perfect 5 out of 5 score through the Better Business Bureau. For this, their adherence to Biblical principles has helped tremendously.

Whether one believes we are in the Biblical end times or not, it behooves them to consider moving wealth or retirement to a Christian precious metals company like Genesis Gold Group.

