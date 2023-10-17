The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Israeli Airstrike Claims Hamas Commander’s Life: Third Target of Ongoing Conflict

October 17, 2023   |   Tags:

On Tuesday, a top Hamas commander in the central Gaza Strip was killed by an Israeli airstrike. This incident marks the third time that Israel has targeted and eliminated a high-ranking member of the Palestinian terrorist group through its ongoing bombardment of the region. On Tuesday, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that Ayman Nofal, a militant commander, was killed in the strike.


