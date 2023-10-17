The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Palestinian Government to Reward Hamas Terrorists with Nearly $3 Million, Watchdog Says

October 17, 2023   |   Tags:

The Palestinian government is expected to dole out nearly $3 million this month to the families of Hamas terrorists responsible for an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed nearly 1,500 civilians and wounded many more, according to a watchdog group. The post Palestinian Government to Reward Hamas Terrorists with Nearly $3 Million, Watchdog Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


