Palestinian Government to Reward Hamas Terrorists with Nearly $3 Million, Watchdog Says

October 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Palestinian government is expected to dole out nearly $3 million this month to the families of Hamas terrorists responsible for an unprecedented attack on Israel that killed nearly 1,500 civilians and wounded many more, according to a watchdog group. The post Palestinian Government to Reward Hamas Terrorists with Nearly $3 Million, Watchdog Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...