Pentagon Deploys 2,000 Marines and Sailors to Israel’s Coast: A Strong ‘Show of Force’ Amidst Ongoing Conflict

October 17, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to unnamed US officials, CNN has reported that the Pentagon has deployed 2,000 Marines and sailors to the waters near Israel's coast. This deployment is being described as a "show of force" in the region. The decision to take action arises in the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants, resulting in a significant loss of life over the past month.



Read More...