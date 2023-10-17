Postcards from a Police State: 22 Years of Blowback from the USA Patriot Act

“Voice or no voice, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger. It works the same in any country.”—Hermann Goering, German military commander and Hitler’s designated …



Read More...