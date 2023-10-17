The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ukraine: Western Military Backers Are “Fed Up” With Supporting Ukraine’s War

October 17, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The West is increasingly losing patience with supporting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in the war with Russia. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that the West is “fed up” with the money pit that has become this war. Plus, the U.S. has now gotten itself involved in another war between Israel and Palestine, which …


