WATCH: CBS’s Margaret Brennan Gives New Meaning to the Word ‘Anti-Semitic’

October 17, 2023   |   Tags:

CBS News host Margaret Brennan appeared to suggest on Sunday that Palestinians cannot be anti-Semitic because "all Arabs are Semites." Brennan made the remark in an interview with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R.) after playing footage of him saying Gazans are anti-Semitic. The post WATCH: CBS’s Margaret Brennan Gives New Meaning to the Word ‘Anti-Semitic’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


